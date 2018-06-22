(Audio) Henderson Mayor seeks I-80 interchange cleanup

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-319477 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
BY Luke Fochtman | June 22, 2018
HENDERSON, Neb. – The Mayor of Henderson, Mike Yoder, approached the York County Commissioners Tuesday morning in an effort to clean up Henderson’s Interstate 80 interchange.

What he described as the gateway to the community, is marred by an unsightly building covered in spray paint that reflects poorly on Henderson.

Mayor Yoder says there’s only one problem, the current owner…

The issue is being examined by the Board of Commissioners and the York County Attorney, to see if there is anything that can legally be done.

