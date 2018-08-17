(Audio) Henderson shop leveled by early morning blaze

HENDERSON – A farmer’s shop just outside of Henderson is a complete loss after an early Friday morning fire.

Henderson Fire and Rescue was dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to a shop fully engulfed at 601 RD F. Fire chief Jim Epp says crews were forced to let the shop burn itself out because of the danger it presented to his firefighters…

The massive 100 foot by 200 foot shop contained farm equipment and hundreds of thousands of dollars were lost in the blaze.

No one was injured, but a dog was found deceased inside the building.

Epp says the shop will take several days to burn itself out. Crews remained on scene until 5:30 a.m. No cause has been determined and the fire is still under investigation.

The McCool Junction, Bradshaw and York fire departments provided assistance.