(AUDIO) Human Trafficking Survivor Home Expected to open in Sioux City later this year

Lila Mae’s House, a home for survivors of Human Trafficking, is expected to open in Sioux City in December. Siouxland Restoration Center Board President Sister Shirley Fineran says the house will be able to hold more women than a lot of other places.

“We will be able to serve seven women. And actually for some people that may not sound like a lot, but for women in this kind of situation seven is really a lot. Most places don’t serve that many at one time. But I think that we can do that.”

Fineran says survivors can live in the home for up to two years, and will learn basic life and job skills, how to be self sufficient, make their own decisions, and how to take care of their body as well as about human trafficking itself.

The house is for women sex trafficked in the U.S. only, according to Fineran.

Fineran adds money still needs to be raised before the house can open.

“I actually need about $600,000. I need about $300,000 for building five bedrooms and two bathrooms. And then changing some of the space into more year round space. And safety is the number one concern that we have for the women. And then to hire qualified staff. So half of that would be for renovation, the other half would be for staff, and then for the ongoing needs that we have for the house. Just for maintenance and supplies and that sort of thing, and so paying the bills.”

Fineran says people can make donations on Lila Mae’s House go fund me page, www.gofundme.com/LMHsurvivors4life or by mailing a check to Siouxland Restoration Center P.O. Box 1281 in Sioux City.

Sex Trafficking is one of the quickest growing problems in the world. Fineran says married Caucasian men targeting young women is very common.

“Men like to buy sex from younger girls probably more than they do a mid-20’s person or an adult. And so if we didn’t have the demand for sex we wouldn’t have the problem. And so more married men buy sex than other groups, and more white married men buy sex.”

Fineran says sometimes the woman gets arrested, and the person that buys sex gets away with it.

Human trafficking is very common in rural communities, according to Fineran.

Foster kids and those sexually abused when they were children are more vulnerable.

