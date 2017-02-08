(Audio) Huskie Beef Program provides locally raised beef to students of Heartland Community Schools

HENDERSON, Neb. – Local beef is starting to make it’s way into more and more cafeterias across Nebraska.

One of the more recent schools to begin a beef program is Heartland Community Schools in Henderson. The Huskie Beef Program works with local producers and donors to supply beef for school lunches.

Heartland Community Schools Superintendent Brad Best, said other than being used for lunches, the beef can also be used as a means for fundraising.

The program is made possible by local producers and donors as a way to promote beef and agriculture within the community.

Thayer Central High School in Hebron is hosting a beef program summit on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. to 12:30, that will see over 40 schools participate in a session to see how beef programs, such as Heartland’s, can grow and possibly expand to more schools in the state.