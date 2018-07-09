(Audio) IANR hosting northeast Nebraska listening tour

This is your opportunity to share your thoughts and visions for the future of Nebraska and your community with university leadership including Mike Boehm, NU Vice President for Agriculture and Harlan Vice Chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Listen: Vice Chancellor Mike Boehm discusses the listening tour on the weekly IANR Update!

The events are free and open to the public. RSVP’s are appreciated.

West Point: July 10, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., evening reception, Nielsen Community Center, 200 Anna Stalp Ave. RSVP

July 10, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., evening reception, Nielsen Community Center, 200 Anna Stalp Ave. RSVP Tekamah: July 11, 8 – 9 a.m., coffee and conversation, Chatterbox, 203 S. 13th St. RSVP

July 11, 8 – 9 a.m., coffee and conversation, Chatterbox, 203 S. 13th St. RSVP South Sioux City: July 11, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., luncheon, Delta Hotels by Marriott, South Sioux City Riverfront, 385 E. 4th St. RSVP

July 11, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., luncheon, Delta Hotels by Marriott, South Sioux City Riverfront, 385 E. 4th St. RSVP Columbus: July 17, 6 – 8 p.m., evening reception, The Evans House, 2204 14 St., RSVP

July 17, 6 – 8 p.m., evening reception, The Evans House, 2204 14 St., RSVP Burwell: July 18, 12 – 1 p.m., luncheon, The Pizza Palace, 204 Grand Ave. RSVP

July 18, 12 – 1 p.m., luncheon, The Pizza Palace, 204 Grand Ave. RSVP O’Neill: July 19, 12 – 1 p.m., luncheon, Holt County Courthouse Annex, 128 N 6th St. RSVP

July 19, 12 – 1 p.m., luncheon, Holt County Courthouse Annex, 128 N 6th St. RSVP St.Paul: July 19, 6 – 8 p.m., hors d’oeuvres and drinks, Miletta Vista Winery, 1732 Highway 281 RSVP

Additional dates and locations will be added soon.

For questions, email ianr@unl.edu or call 402-472-7080.