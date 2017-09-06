(AUDIO) Items being collected in Nebraska for hurricane relief effort

Hear interview with Scott Ford by clicking here.

Bertrand producer Scott Ford is collecting household and cleaning items for the relief effort in Texas. The main collection point for donated items is Hi Line Ag in Bertrand, although volunteers in other communities are also coordinating collections. Among them is a trailer at Morris Press in Kearney. The effort is called Hurricane Relief from the Heartland of Nebraska. It’s being done in affiliation with the All American Beef Battalion. The deadline for collection is Friday afternoon in Bertrand as Ford says they plan to leave with a semi-trailer early Saturday morning.

Ford says the exact location of where they plan to deliver has not been determined yet because of the on-going, changing situation. He believes there’s a chance they might be going to smaller, rural towns that aren’t getting near the attention that Houston is. None-the-less, they plan “to make sure that the products that people donate here are going to get in the hands of people that truly, truly need it.” Ford says they have people “on the ground” that they are in contact with and that are going to help coordinate delivery points. Ford says the contacts are telling them “that the need is still ‘very great’ down there”.

Examples of items they are trying to collect include:

Non-perishable Food Items

Bug Spray

Diapers

Baby Formula

Cleaning Supplies

Toiletries

Box Fans

Paper Towels

Toilet Paper

Bottled Water

Dog Food

Garbage Bags

Tooth Brushes

Ford encourages people to think “through on a daily basis what you would use and just imagine that all being gone and you trying to replace it.” He further says “we’re trying to take advantage of our full grocery stores up here, get gathered up and go down there with as much stuff as we possible can.”

Monetary donations call also be left at First State Bank in Loomis, Bertrand and Arnold.

Scott Ford can be contacted at (308) 991-2452 for more information.