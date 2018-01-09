(AUDIO) Lesher Dollars and connection to Nebraska

Around the turn of the century, about 4,000 unique coins were minted in Colorado and also circulated in south-central Nebraska. Kearney coin collector Robert Kincaid says the Lesher Dollar is a silver coin minted in Denver from 1900 to 1901. The founder, Joseph Lesher was a miner in Victor, CO. The coins were distributed “through the mountain towns of Colorado and Holdrege, NE”.

Coin collectors track where known Lesher Dollars are located but, believe more are out there.

Kincaid and Holdrege researcher Sandra Slater contributed to a book published on the Lesher Dollar called “Forgotten Colorado Silver”. It’s available at the Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege and coin shops in Kearney.

The Lesher Dollar will be among the topics of the first Kearney Coin Club meeting to be held tonight(Tues) at the Kearney Public Library beginning at 7:00pm. The meeting is open to anyone with an interest in coin collecting. Future meetings are planned for the second Tuesday of each month. Contact Robert Kincaid at 308-455-1839 for more information.

