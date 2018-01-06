(AUDIO) Lexington house fire displaces resident

LVFD Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein discusses fire call with KRVN News Director Dave Schroeder

Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was called out to an early Friday morning January 5, 2018 house fire at 600 West 7th Street. Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein says a resident returned home around 3:15am and smelled smoke which led to the discovery of the fire. The Nebraska State Fire Marshall’s Office was assisting in determining a cause. Holbein said the cold weather created a little problem for firefighters in getting ont he roof to create ventilation.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the resident and a family member has set-up an online funding effort.

Other agencies assisting at the scene were Lexington Police Department. Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Black Hills Energy and Nebraska Public Power District.

Click here for Cody Maxey Fire Fund.