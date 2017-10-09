(Audio) Lt. Gov. Mike Foley tours Designer Craft Woodworking of Lexington

Designer Craft Woodworking, Eilers Machine and Welding & Nebraska Plastics showcased during Manufacturing Month

Lexington, NE. — Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley stopped at Nebraska Plastics in Cozad and Designer Craft Woodworking and Eilers Machine and Welding of Lexington on Friday to emphasize the importance manufacturing plays as Nebraska’s second largest industry.

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a proclamation Oct. 2 recognizing Nebraska Manufacturing Month in October with officials from the Department of Economic Development, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Nebraska Manufacturing Advisory Council. Manufacturing is the state’s second-largest industry, behind agriculture. It employs about 97,000 people.

Designer Craft Woodworking owner Steve Atwood took Lieutenant Governor Foley on a tour of the business Atwood built from the ground up after the former Sperry New Holland plant in Lexington closed its doors in the 1980’s. Sperry New Holland occupied the building which now houses Tyson Fresh Meats. Atwood told Foley that young people need to get out of the schools and take a look at manufacturing opportunities in their area…

Atwood is concerned about a lack of good, hardworking employees to fill jobs…

Lt. Gov. Mike Foley says statewide and nationally, there’s an aging workforce and students need to be exposed to opportunities in manufacturing. Foley says if students would look at manufacturing, they would find great career paths, with good-paying jobs, and wouldn’t have as much student debt as those who have attended four-year colleges and universities.

Atwood says Designer Craft Woodworking has grown exponentially over the past three years with projects in Plainview, Texas, a medical facility in Wichita, Kansas and clients in Vermillion, South Dakota. Recently the company picked up contracts for projects in Kearney, Nebraska….

During the tour, Lieutenant Governor Foley promoted the Nebraska Developing Youth Talent Initiative (DYTI), a program that connects young Nebraskans to careers in the manufacturing and technology sectors. Governor Ricketts proposed the DYTI in January 2015 to foster partnerships between private industries and public schools that promote engagement in hands-on career exploration and relevant workplace learning for 7th and 8th grade students.