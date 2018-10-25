(AUDIO) LMS Science Fair featured many projects

Click here to listen to interview on the “Drink of Density”.

Click here to listen to interview with 8th grade Science teacher Amber Dorsey

It was all about science at Lexington Middle School Wednesday as students hosted an all-school Science Fair after school. Amber Dorsey, 8th grade Science teacher said 7th grade students had a Monarch Butterfly Migration Project, 6th grade students flew airplanes and had an egg drop event. In the cafeteria, 8th grade students were split up into about 40 groups of five, each with a different experiment activity that they demonstrated and explained the science behind them to attendees. The projects included a volcano, an exploding lunch bag, electromagnets, static electricity and in keeping with a Halloween theme…a vomiting pumpkin.

One project was called the “Drink of Density”. The students used a clear cup and various liquids to show how liquids could layer on top of each other due to their density.