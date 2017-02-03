(Audio) Loyd named York Fire Chief

YORK – After several months of searching and 10 applicants, the York City Council approved the appointment of Michael Loyd as the York fire chief.

Formerly a captain at Offutt Air Force Base, Loyd started his fire fighting career three days after graduating from high school in California.

Loyd says he’s excited to take on a new challenge…

After weeding through the applications, five applications were sent to the Civil Service Board. The board then conducted several interviews and recommended Loyd become the next fire chief.

Loyd fills the position recently held by Kevin Stuhr after he stepped down in October. Stuhr held that position for 16 years.

Mayor Orval Stahr noted at the end of the meeting that the city has received 14 applications for the City Administrator position.