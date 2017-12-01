(AUDIO) Man arrested following assault in Lexington park

A 22-year-old man was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center Thursday evening following an alleged assault in Plum Creek Park in Lexington. At 7:11pm, the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Cottonwood Apartments where the man fled to after the assault. Police Chief Tracy Wolf says it was initially thought the man had been stabbed but, after treatment it was determined he had actually suffered a defensive knife wound to the hand and a head injury where he had apparently been struck with a brick.

Lexington Police Chief Tracy Wolf describes initial call for medical assistance.

Chief Wolf says a suspect was quickly developed and 21-year-old Yusuf Hassan was apprehended in the 1300 block of North Lincoln. He was taken to the Police Department and then booked into the Dawson County Jail after being medically cleared at LRHC. He was being held on charges of 2nd Degree Assault and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony.

Police Chief Tracy Wolf on apprehension of suspect.

The victim was treated and released from the Health Center. The knife reportedly used in the assault has not been recovered.