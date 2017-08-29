(AUDIO) Memorial Stadium policies announced for 2017

KTIC News Director Rick Vincent wih David Witty, senior associate AD for marketing and communications at UNL. He talks about the new fan amenities and processes at Memorial Stadium this year. Click link below to hear the interview.

Lincoln, Nebraska, Aug. 28, 2017 – To minimize inconveniences, fans attending the Husker football home opener Sept. 2 should prepare for a major change to Memorial Stadium’s bag policy.

Nebraska Athletics has implemented a clear bag policy for all ticketed sporting events to ensure a safe and enjoyable game experience for all.

“The athletic department regularly evaluates policies and procedures to see how they align with industry best practices,” said Matt Davidson, director of events for Nebraska Athletics. “After reviewing our previous bag policy, we decided this change was necessary.”

The National Football League and other NCAA programs, including seven other Big Ten schools, have adopted a clear bag policy.

Fans are encouraged to bring only necessary items into the stadium. All fans and their belongings are subject to inspection at stadium entrances. Guests will be required to open outer garments for visual inspection upon entry. Express entry lanes will be available at Gates 2, 4, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 20 for fans without bags.

Each attendee will be allowed to enter with one clear bag: either a plastic, vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or a one-gallon plastic freezer bag (Ziploc or similar). Small clutches – approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap – can be taken into the stadium along with one of the clear bags. The clutch cannot be larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

Exceptions will be made for approved medical needs. Medical bags or equipment can be inspected and tagged at Gates 11, 15 and 16A and at premium-level lobbies. For questions about medical equipment or other needs, contact the Nebraska Athletic Event Management Office at 402-472-1003.

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to, purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, solid drawstring bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags, camera bags, binocular cases, diaper bags, bags larger than the permissible size and non-approved seat cushions (those with back rests, metal fastenings, pockets, zippers, compartments or covers, or that are more than 16 inches wide).

Guests carrying bags that do not meet the criteria will be asked to return them to their vehicles, hotel rooms or homes. Fans also may transfer their personal items into a provided, clear, Ziploc-style bag and discard the bag that does not meet the new guidelines.

Guests can carry personal items in their pockets or jackets. These include keys, makeup, feminine products, combs, phones, wallets and credit cards. Attendees also may bring blankets into the stadium by carrying them over a shoulder or arm.

For more information on the clear bag policy, visit http://huskers.com/bagpolicy. For a full list of Memorial Stadium policies for 2017, visit http://go.unl.edu/7vjf.

GAME DAY INFORMATION:

> Gates 1, 6, 8, 18, 19, 21 and 22 will close shortly after kickoff. If a gate is closed, fans can use the next open gate to gain access into the stadium. Fans will be required to open outer garments for visual inspection upon entry.

> Tickets at all gates will be scanned with an optical reader for entrance and re-entry. No entry is allowed after the start of the fourth quarter.

> Fans will again have the ability to utilize Memorial Stadium’s text-messaging service. For fan assistance, text to 69050 and start messages with UNLPD. Standard text message rates will apply.

> New for 2017, fans who are hearing impaired can receive play calls, player information, referee announcements, promotions and emergency messages by following @HuskerCaption on Twitter. Those without Twitter-enabled devices can check out iPads at East and West Stadium Guest Services booths to take advantage of the pilot program.

> University of Nebraska-Lincoln students will be seated in Sections 9 through 13B in the southeast corner of Memorial Stadium. All student seating is general admission. Students with tickets for East Stadium seating (Sections 9, 10 and 11) must pick up a required wristband at the tent east of Gate 23 beginning four hours prior to kickoff each game. When stadium gates open, students will enter Memorial Stadium through Gate 23. Wristbands are not required for students with tickets for South Stadium seating (Sections 12, 13A and 13B, entering through Gate 24). Student tickets are linked to students’ valid NCard, which will be scanned at the gate for admission. They must be scanned in and out like a regular ticket. Student ticket transfers may be done to other students enrolled at the university. All transfers are done electronically from ticket accounts at http://www.huskers.com. Student-to-student transfers go directly onto the transferee’s NCard at no charge. Tickets may be transferred one time to one person, so it is important that the original ticket holder send the invitation to the intended recipient as it is not possible to transfer to a third party. Students may not transfer tickets to non-students.

> Fans are asked to help the Go Green for Big Red recycling program by depositing plastic bottles and cups in marked recycling bins near trash receptacles.

> Memorial Stadium gates open 90 minutes before kickoff, and ticket holders are encouraged to enter the gate number printed on tickets. Fans are encouraged to “travel light” when trying to gain entry to Memorial Stadium as all fans and their belongings are subject to inspection at stadium entrances. Fans are encouraged to review the list of prohibited items at http://www.huskers.com/gameday. All prohibited items must be discarded at the gate or returned to a vehicle, hotel room or home.

> The Husker Nation Pavilion will be back for its 14th year, with most activities taking place on the Ed and Joyanne Gass practice field, northeast of Memorial Stadium. It will open three hours prior to kickoff and provide free and fun activities for families, games, music, autograph signings and appearances by current and former athletes across many sports.

> Stadium Drive on the west side of the stadium will also have food vendors and some game-related activities.

MEMORIAL STADIUM POLICIES:

> The Athletic Ticket Office will open four hours before kickoff except for 11 a.m. games, when it will open at 8 a.m.

> The Huskers Shop will open three to five hours before kickoff, depending on start time.

> Mobile tickets will be accepted; tickets can be stored on mobile devices and scanned at the gates. The mobile 2-D barcode cannot be printed and scanned.

> Outside chairbacks are not allowed in Memorial Stadium. About 20,000 chairback seats will be available for rental at $5 each.

> Escalator and elevator access will be restricted to those fans holding tickets to their respective areas in the premium level and the 600 East Stadium level.

> A free bike valet service will be provided at Cook Pavilion by Campus Recreation. For details, go to http://bike.unl.edu/bikevalet.

> Memorial Stadium, like all university buildings, is a non-smoking area (this includes electronic cigarettes or other forms of electronic smoking). Those who want to smoke must leave the stadium to do so. Tickets will be scanned for exiting and re-entry. Re-entry is available prior to the start of the fourth quarter at open gates. Persons re-entering the stadium are subject to rescreening.

> The following items are prohibited in Memorial Stadium: guns, knives, bags that do not meet the clear bag policy above, glass, cans, coolers, beverage containers, video cameras, open umbrellas and pets. At the discretion of game management, other items are subject to being prohibited. People will be asked to return prohibited items to their vehicles, hotel rooms or homes. Empty plastic water bottles are permitted but may be inspected. The use of selfie sticks inside Memorial Stadium is prohibited and may result in confiscation of the device if seen used. Camera use is permitted. For specific information, visit http://huskers.com/bagpolicy.

> Food and beverages from approved game-day vendors selling on university grounds are allowed inside the stadium. All other outside food and beverages are prohibited. Certain situations may arise (e.g., extreme heat) that initiate exceptions to this policy. The university and the athletic department will communicate to the public if exceptions will be made.

> Alcoholic beverages of any type are not allowed in the stadium. In addition, consumption of alcohol is prohibited in city and university parking lots and property.

> The university does not permit the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on or over the campus on football game days.

> Throwing of any object in the stadium is prohibited. Any person throwing any object is subject to immediate removal from the stadium. Rules allow game officials to penalize the home team if objects are thrown onto the playing field.

> Nebraska event staff or security personnel can help with any problems fans may encounter. If fans become separated from friends, they should report to any First Aid station or Guest Services booth for assistance.

> Lost and found areas are located in the Guest Relations and Security Offices in both the East and West stadiums.

PARKING AND TRAFFIC POLICIES AND PROCEDURES:

> Most parking lots on City Campus are reserved for those who have paid reservations on game days. Most lots surrounding the stadium have been converted to reserved stalls, with patrons assigned to specific numbered stalls. Paid public parking on City Campus is available at $25 per stall.

> Parking for people with disabilities is available for $25 per vehicle on a first-come, first-served basis in Booster Lots 5 and 9 on the south side of Salt Creek Roadway between Stadium Drive and 14th Street northeast of Memorial Stadium. Lots 5 and 9 have free cart shuttle service to the stadium for mobility-impaired guests. This shuttle is radio equipped and will run to and from the stadium before the game and beginning at the start of the fourth quarter. Contact the athletics ticket office at 402-472-3111 for pre-purchase opportunities. Charter and shuttle bus parking is available on W Street between 14th and 16th streets.

> Parking lots will open at 6 a.m. for games with kickoff scheduled before 6 p.m.; for games that start at 6 p.m. or later, lots will open at 11 a.m. Lots at Haymarket Park will open at 6 a.m. for games with kickoff scheduled at 11 a.m; all other kickoff times, these lots will open at 8 a.m.

> Stadium Drive, the street on the west side of the stadium, will be closed on game days.

> StarTran will offer the Big Red Express shuttle service to and from the stadium from sites around Lincoln. The cost is $5 each way or $10 round trip. Season passes are available for $60. For additional information, go to http://startran.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

> Fan dropoffs can be done at the bus cutout directly northwest of Memorial Stadium off of Salt Creek Roadway. Dropoff attempts in other areas around the stadium are prohibited. The recommended dropoff location is 12th and R streets.

> Up-to-date statewide road information can be found at http://nebraskatransportation.org. Highway conditions and a brief weather report can be obtained by calling 511 on a landline or cell phone.

> Stadium Drive is closed from T to V streets beginning at 6 a.m. on game days. Access to Lots 1, 3, 4 and 6 are via T Street. No vehicles will have access to the southbound Ninth Street roundabout pre- and post-game. For road closure updates provided by the city, visit http://go.unl.edu/jprv. Some fans will see changes in how they get to and from the stadium.