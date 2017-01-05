(Audio) Monthly Segment – “Around the State with AAA”

The New Year began with increased gas prices throughout much of the nation, reaching this week’s average of $2.34 per gallon. The national average has moved higher for 34 of the past 35 days, largely due to market reactions to last fall’s OPEC deal. Pump prices increased by five cents on the week, by 18 cents per gallon on the month, and are up by 34 cents on the year.

The nation’s least expensive market is South Carolina ($2.10), and the most expensive markets is Hawaii ($3.01).

For Nebraska, even with the increase implemented on January 1, 2017 to the new rate of 46.6 cents per gallon, Nebraska’s gas tax rate ranks below the national average of 48.8 cents per gallon.

To get a local perspective, Brandon Benitz sits down with Rose White, the Director for Public Affairs for AAA Nebraska,– The Auto Club Group. They talk about the recent increase in fuel prices, including a new gas tax in Nebraska, a new AAA program to keep impaired drivers off the road, and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.

For more information about individual states gas tax rates, check out the American Petroleum Institute website (www.api.org/tax), which provides a complete list of the gasoline tax rates for all 50 states.

For a summary of individual states’ gas prices, check out AAA’s Daily Fuel Gauge Report at www.gasprices.aaa.com. Information on this site is gathered from more than 120,000 fuel outlets and is updated daily.