(AUDIO) Nebraskans Encouraged to Attend Listening Sessions

NDOI Director Bruce Ramge Interview

(LINCOLN, NEB.) — Recently there has been a lot of news coming out of Washington D.C. regarding health insurance. Many Nebraskans may be left wondering about the current state of health insurance and how it will affect them. The Department of Insurance will be holding listening sessions across the state to answer these questions and listen to Nebraskans’ concerns about the Affordable Care Act and health insurance. The Department will also discuss property and casualty topics that may be of interest to consumers.

Bruce Ramge, Director of the Nebraska Department of Insurance, wants to remind individuals that open enrollment dates have changed this year and that the plan they had last year may no longer exist. “The open enrollment dates for the 2018 plan year begin on November 1 and end December 15. With these dates being different, along with the other significant changes to the Nebraska insurance market, I encourage individuals to come to the sessions and ask any questions they may have,” said Ramge.

The Department of Insurance plans to share their expertise on health and property and casualty insurance. Individuals will also learn how to appeal a denied healthcare claim and the steps necessary to ensure the appeal is done correctly.

The listening sessions will consist of a brief discussion on the following topics:

• The current status of the Affordable Care Act and what to expect in the future

• The health insurance market and 2018 premiums

• Preventative care coverage

• Mental health parity

• Property and casualty insurance

• The appeals process for denied health claims and external review

The Department of Insurance will offer free continuing education credit to insurance producers and brokers who attend the sessions.

Department staff will be available to answer questions following the presentations. The scheduled dates and locations for the sessions are as follows:

Columbus

Wednesday, November 1

Columbus Public Library

The Auditorium

2504 14th St.

Fremont

Thursday, November 2

10:00am-12:00pm

Keene Memorial Library

East Annex Building

1030 N Broad St

Omaha

Wednesday, November 8

South Omaha Library

Meeting Room A

215 S. 15th St.

Omaha, NE 68102

Grand Island

Thursday, October 12

5:00pm-7:00pm

Grand Island Public Central Library

Meeting Room ABC

211 N Washington St.

Hastings

Friday, October 13

9:00am-11:00am

Hastings College

Perkins Library

The seminar room, upstairs

705 E. 7th St.

Norfolk

Tuesday, October 31

5:00-7:00pm

Divots Conference Center

The Dakota Room

4200 W Norfolk Ave