(Audio) New Trail Celebration, Dedication & Naming on Memorial Day Sunday

BY Bob Brogan | May 24, 2018
RRN/Chuck Olsen, a member of the Trail Development Team at Johnson Lake.

Johnson Lake, Neb. — In the early 1990’s ,  a group of people rode bicycles around Johnson Lake southwest of Lexington and later had a vision to promote the need  to build a 10-mile trail around the lake.

Courtesy/Johnson Lake Trails Facebook page. Bob Cummins and Steve Orcutt keep a watchful eye on Lakeview Acres new trail construction. Nearing the finish! August 2017.

Now the project is nearing completion and a dedication will be held on Memorial Day Sunday, May 27,  for the latest section — the 1.2 mile Eihusen-Henry Trail.  Chuck Olsen is a member of the Trail Development Team at Johnson Lake and he spoke  about the  power of people uniting for a worthwhile cause:  

“When we moved here in 2005, I remember attending the dedication of that first mile…and hardly anyone would have dreamed that that in fact could be extended around the lake. But it has happened… and we are now at the completion of
8.5 miles out of 10 miles around the lake…off-road, and safe and accessible.”

Two processions will take place starting at 2:30 p.m. on May 27  — East and North-Side residents will start at the North Cove/Merriweather Gazebo — Dr. 10 & 11.    South and West side residents will start at the Bass Bay Gazebo — Dr. 16.  Both processions will meet at Drive 14C, the Baldwin Memorial Pergola  for a celebration, dedication, and naming.  An alternative way to experience the dedication is to meet at the Baldwin Memorial Plaza for the ceremony at 3:00 p.m.

Olsen comments on the status of the 13 year project and points out the significance Lakeview Acres will have  in the event:  

Olsen says the latest segment of trail is on county right-of-way and is adjacent to Lakeview Acres. The celebration is also being held to recognize that approximately 8.5 miles of the 10 miles around the lake are completed.

Olsen explains how two groups will proceed for 1.1 miles to Lakeview Acres Park from the two gazebos  nearby: 

Olsen says there’s only about 1/2 mile to go to complete the trail to the dam.  But that’s where the project will end  as  the road crossing the dam,  otherwise known as “the dam road, ”  is not wide enough to be part of the trail.

The trail dedication will also reveal four new interpretive panels, showing old and new maps & pictures, hear founding stories and recognize and thank donors.

 

 

 

 

