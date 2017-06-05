(AUDIO) Nice crowd for annual Oconto Volunteer Fire Dept fundraiser

Listen below to Greg Johnson of Slow Poke BBQ from Oconto.

The Oconto Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Blowin’ The Doors Off BBQ was held Saturday evening with 10 BBQ teams competing. Among them was Greg Johnson of Slow Poke BBQ with team members from the Oconto and Cozad areas. In fact, Johnson was on the fire department and one of the organizers of the first event about 16 years ago. At the time, he says they ” were looking for something different to raise money for the fire department.” BBQ lovers could enjoy all the BBQ they could eat and live music.

Johnson says brisket has been one of team’s higher categories over the years with a special seasoning recipe they use. Pulled pork has also been good category for the team with “a special sauce we have on it.”

Ten BBQ teams competed in 7 categories including Specialty, Chicken, Pulled Pork, Backed Beans, Pork Ribs, Sauce and Beef Brisket.

KRVN’s Paul Perkins and Dave Schroeder were among the BBQ judges.