(Audio) Sasse intends to announce re-election plan this summer

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse said everything he is doing suggests that he is running for re-election to the United States Senate.

That includes creating a large campaign fund. According to the FEC first-quarter campaign finance report, Sasse had $2,036,527 in campaign cash on hand as of March 31, 2019.

The first-term Senator said he will have a meeting with his family in August to discuss the decision.

“Everything we’re doing suggests that we’re running for re-election,” Sasse said. “But we promise to not make a final decision, final public announcement until this summer.”

Sasse has frequently criticized President Donald Trump. He has said he “regularly” considers leaving his party and becoming an independent.

Listen: Senator Sasse asked by the Rural Radio Network about when he plans to make a decision on re-election.