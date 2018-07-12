(Audio) Seward baker to appear on Netflix baking competition show

Listen to the interview here.

A new reality TV baking competition series, Sugar Rush is coming to Netflix, June 13. Seward native and owner of Tasteful Indulgence, Kitty Vacha and her kitchen manager, Bonnie Etzold were selected to compete on the show.

Time’s the most important ingredient as teams race against the clock — and each other — to bake up the best-tasting sweets as teams compete for $10,000 as described by Netflix.

The competition starts with four baking partners in four kitchens and after the first cupcake round, one team is eliminated. Another team is eliminated in the confection round and by the third round, only two teams remain.

Vacha and Etzold said the casting call was last June and filmed the show in October.

Sugar Rush will be available on Neftlix at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

Vacha also competed on Food Network’s Cake Wars in 2016.