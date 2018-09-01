(Audio) Special Edition of “Chat with the Chancellor” with Dr. Hank Bounds and Chancellor Doug Kristensen

This week, a special edition of “Chat with the Chancellor”! This week, Brandon Benitz is joined both by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Hank Bounds.

We chat about the barometers for success each uses for a college campus and how they measure that success at the UN-system level and on the UNK campus; with the University system coming up on it’s 150th birthday in February, we get their thoughts on what the University of Nebraska system has meant to the state of Nebraska, what does it mean today, and what will it mean in the future; both the University system and UNK have been through a lot in the past 2 years, so they reflect on the past 2 years, what they have learned, how they have grown, and how that will make the UN-system, and UNK, better going forward; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.