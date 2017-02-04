(Audio) This Week’s “Chat with the Chancellor”

There’s lots to talk about this week! Brandon Benitz is joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, for our weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” in the Spring 2017 semester!

First, there was good news from the recent NU-system Board of Regents meeting this past Friday that approved the final planning for two new buildings to replace the aged Otto Olsen building on campus; how the University balances that cost with the upcoming projected budget shortfall for the University system; the recent statement that he, Dr. Bounds, and the other UN-system Chancellors sent out reacting to President Trump’s executive order temporarily banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries; and more.

To listen to the interview, click here: