(AUDIO) Threat at Lexington High School leads to extra actions

Extra precautions were taken throughout all Lexington school buildings Friday after a staff member discovered a threat written in a boy’s restroom at Lexington High School. Superintendent John Hakonson said the threat “did identify a date (Friday, October 5th) and that there was this general threat that there would be a shooting in the school.”

School was held on Friday without incident and Hakonson said attendance was impacted with about 80% of students absent from the high school and about a third from the other school buildings. He described it as “fairly business as usual in those other buildings but, at the high school (it) was not a very productive day”. Given the nature of the threat, administrators did allow students to not be counted as absent for the day. An activities policy requiring students to attend at least half of a school day to participate in an activity Friday was also waived. Lexington hosted a football game that evening.

School Superintendent John Hakonson described it as “extraordinary times that we live in “with school violence occurring and fearing the same could occur locally.” He said administrators take school safety “very seriously” and that they will continue to be aggressive in protecting students. He also thanked and praised the law enforcement community and the involvement of Lexington Police Department.

Lexington Police Cap. Paul Schwarz said the incident is under investigation and that the Department takes any threats of any kind towards students very seriously. Cap. Schwarz said those responsible could be subject to a charge of Terroristic Threats, a Class III Felony. He said the bulk of officers on the Department was involved with the schools Friday and planned to have a presence that evening at the football game.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the school district or Lexington Police Department.