(AUDIO) Tub’s Pub in Sumner keeps name but transitions to new owners

Monday was a day of changes for Tub’s Pub in Sumner. Staff was taking inventory of the renowned restaurant as former and new owners sat around a table completing the transfer of ownership. Tub and Carol Hoos are stepping back after 46.5 years. New owners Bruce and Janna Eberle of Grand Island will continue operating under the name of Tub’s Pub along with the menu and staff.

Carol said she and Tub wanted to cut back and pursue some other things in life while they still had their health. Being able to watch their grandchildren in their athletics was another reason given. Some of the Hoos’s fondest memories over the years have occurred around the annual town celebration on the Fourth of July.

Janna is a native of Cozad and Bruce grew-up in Sumner. Janna says they knew the Hoos’s wanted to find new owners for the business they built-up over 46 years. Janna says they know Tub’s Pub is such a vital part of the community and they wanted to see it continue operating. “Initially we’re not changing the menu at all” Jana said but, they “might try to incorporate some new things down the line.” Afterall, she said “it’s working and people love the food and we don’t want to change that.”

Bruce has some plans to add to the decor. He said he’s asked people around the community to bring in some old photos of their farms, businesses or other area history so they can make reproductions of them. They would also welcome any relics or artifacts too.

It was the early 70’s when a young Doug Hoos began working at a restaurant in Sumner. A year-and-a-half later Doug, better known as Tub, purchased the business and continued to run it as Tub’s Pub…until Monday when he and his wife Carol officially sold the business. Tub is grateful to his customers over the years and the new owners. “I just hope that the people support the new owners as good as they did us. Because they’re good people and they need to really give them a good chance” he said.

“Tub and Carol Hoos step back from business”

After 46.5 years of operating Tub’s Pub in Sumner, Tub and Carol Hoos share some of their memories with the Rural Radio Network’s Dave Schroeder.

“Bruce and Janna Eberle new owners of Tub’s Pub”

Dawson County natives Bruce and Janna Eberle are the new owners of Tub’s Pub in Sumner. Rural Radio Network’s Dave Schroeder visited with them on Monday.