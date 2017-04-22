(AUDIO) Two men sentenced for voting more than once in 2016 General Election

Two Lexington men convicted of Voting More Than Once in last fall’s general election did not intend to do so. In Dawson County District Court Friday, 37-Thirty-seven-year-old Ali Abdullahi and 26-year-old Shueb Ali entered no contest pleas in an agreement that reduced the charge from a felony to a misdemeanor offense. District Judge Jim Doyle found them guilty and then sentenced each of them to pay a $100 fine and court costs.

Defense Attorney Derek Mitchell discusses the case with KRVN News Director Dave Schroeder.

After the hearing, Defense Attorney Derek Mitchell explained that Abdullahi and Ali went to the Dawson County Courthouse on October 26, 2016 to register to vote and actually voted that day. He said it was unclear “whether they didn’t know they had voted or thought that was just part of the registration.” The men then received a card in the mail telling them their polling site on election day November 8, 2016 was at the Grand Generation Center so they went there and voted. Mitchell said the men may not have known they had voted when they registered but, they had no intent to vote twice.

Mitchell said there did not appear to be case law requiring proof that the defendants intended to break the law, an issue he would like to have tried in the case. But, a trial could have resulted in a felony conviction “based on the way the statute read”. So a decision was ultimately made to accept the plea agreement to the misdemeanor charge.

During sentencing District Judge Jim Doyle said that while the men’s actions were improper, he took into consideration that it did not appear to be “an effort to improperly influence the election.” In the future, he encouraged the men to seek help to make sure they were voting in the proper way.

Through a Somali interpreter in court, both men said they became U.S. citizens about a year ago and were voting for the first time.

Dawson County Clerk Karla Zlatkovsky previously told KRVN News that election procedures flagged the men’s election day ballots so they were set aside and ultimately rejected. She said a roster at the election day polling site indicated the men had already received a ballot so their votes on election day were allowed on provisional ballots that were kept separate from the ballot box and into it’s own envelope. Those provisional ballots were then reviewed by the local canvassing board and rejected. Zlatkovsky says the men’s early ballots were included in the election count.