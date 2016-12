Brandon Benitz talks with Dr. Tina Chasek, an Assistant Professor in the Counseling and School Psychology department, at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, about a ground-breaking method she uses to train counseling students to treat addictions and a new program as well as her role as the Kearney director for the Behavioral Health Education Center for Nebraska (“BHECN”), which is a state program to promote behavioral health services in rural areas.

