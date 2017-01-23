(Audio) UNMC Chancellor, Dr. Gold, Makes Stop in York on Update Tour

YORK, Neb. – Chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Dr. Jeffrey Gold, made a stop in York on Monday afternoon to provide an update on activities taking place at UNMC and its clinical partner, Nebraska Medicine. The meeting at Chances R was an opportunity for community members to hear about what UNMC is doing in health care.

Dr. Gold also hopes to grow the relationship between York and UNMC.

Dr. Gold will continue his tour this evening in Kearney at the annual dinner for the Kearney Chamber of Commerce at the Younes Conference Center where he will speak around 6:30 p.m.. His tour will conclude Tuesday morning with a 7 a.m. breakfast meeting with the Hastings Rotary Club at Mary Lanning Hospital.