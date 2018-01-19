(AUDIO) York City Council decides York Police retirement, hold first reading on “York Growth Initiative”

YORK, Neb. – A compromise was reached between the the City of York and the York Police Department in regards to the mandatory age of retirement for York Police personnel.

A third and final reading was held at Thursday evening’s York City Council meeting. The council elected to add a provision to the ordinance, that would align the retirement age with the Social Security full retirement age set forth by the Social Security Administration.

York Police Chief, Ed Tjaden, is comfortable with the new provision.

Currently the Nebraska law states at the age of 66.2, a person may receive full Social Security benefits. That number will gradually increase until it reaches 67.

Another item on Thursday’s agenda was the first reading of the “York Growth Initiative” ordinance. The ordinance is to establish an economic development program to encourage growth, new industries, and investment in the City of York, by imposing an $8 per month water and sewage “availability charge”.

The measure was met with overwhelming opposition from audience members and even select council members. Council member Ron Mogul was one of them.

York resident, Beverly Bornschlegel, also voiced her opposition for the measure.

Public Works Director, Mitch Doht said, this “availability charge” won’t be the only increase for York residents.

The conversation began as a bill called LB840, which would let the voters decide on a $400,000 per year general revenue (sales tax or property tax) investment from the City of York for economic development purposes. The “York Growth Initiative” does not need to go before the voters of York.

A second reading on the “York Growth Initiative” will take place at the February 1, 2018 York City Council meeting.