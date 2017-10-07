class="post-template-default single single-post postid-263630 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary Unveils Winners of Photo Contest | KRVN Radio

Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary Unveils Winners of Photo Contest

BY Cody Wagner, Rowe Sanctuary | October 7, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary Unveils Winners of Photo Contest
Photo: Paula Scherbroeck 2017 Cranes of Rowe Sanctuary Photo Contest Paula Scherbroeck: "Paired Allegiance "As an experienced wildlife photographer who has photographed various creatures in their natural habitats, this was an incredible chance to share a historic event with birds that have thrived millions of years. Being there to witness the earth’s greatest migration is indescribable. I have been photographing wildlife for years and have never experienced such a sight." Equipment: Canon 1DX Mark II, a 300 mm f2.8 Lens, and 1.4 converter.

Gibbon, NE (October 2, 2017) – Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary announced the winners of its crane photography contest at its annual fundraiser, A River Runs Through It. This year’s Grand Prize winner was Paula Scherbroeck of Davenport, Iowa.

Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary’s Contest Organizer Cody Wagner stated, “We received over 100 outstanding entries for the Cranes of Rowe Sanctuary Photo Contest. Our contest judges chose the top 13 entries which will be featured in our 2018 Cranes of Rowe Sanctuary Calendar.” The calendar is available for sale at Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary’s gift shop and webstore.

Photos were judged by a select panel from Stewardship Board members and regional photographers. Photographers who were eligible to enter this year’s photo contest were guests in the overnight viewing blinds and photography blinds during the 2017 spring Sandhill Crane Migration.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments