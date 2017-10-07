Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary Unveils Winners of Photo Contest

Photo: Paula Scherbroeck 2017 Cranes of Rowe Sanctuary Photo Contest Paula Scherbroeck: "Paired Allegiance "As an experienced wildlife photographer who has photographed various creatures in their natural habitats, this was an incredible chance to share a historic event with birds that have thrived millions of years. Being there to witness the earth’s greatest migration is indescribable. I have been photographing wildlife for years and have never experienced such a sight." Equipment: Canon 1DX Mark II, a 300 mm f2.8 Lens, and 1.4 converter.