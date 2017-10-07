Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary Unveils Winners of Photo Contest

Gibbon, NE (October 2, 2017) – Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary announced the winners of its crane photography contest at its annual fundraiser, A River Runs Through It. This year’s Grand Prize winner was Paula Scherbroeck of Davenport, Iowa.
Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary’s Contest Organizer Cody Wagner stated, “We received over 100 outstanding entries for the Cranes of Rowe Sanctuary Photo Contest. Our contest judges chose the top 13 entries which will be featured in our 2018 Cranes of Rowe Sanctuary Calendar.” The calendar is available for sale at Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary’s gift shop and webstore.
Photos were judged by a select panel from Stewardship Board members and regional photographers. Photographers who were eligible to enter this year’s photo contest were guests in the overnight viewing blinds and photography blinds during the 2017 spring Sandhill Crane Migration.