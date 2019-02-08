Aurora firefighters battle blaze at Dollar General store

Aurora, Neb. — A fire at the Dollar General store in Aurora got called in shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. Aurora Volunteer Fire Department battled the blaze in bitter cold conditions.

On Friday (2-8-19), Assistant Fire Chief Glen Obermeier said, “We were paged out at 8:26 last night. When we arrived on scene…the building was fully…with heavy smoke. So it took quite a while, as you know with the Dollar General Building, there’s a lot of contents in it…so it was difficult to get to the fire itself. So it took quite a while before we got it under control.”

Obermeier says they had two pumper trucks at the scene and their aerial ladder, but they didn’t need to use the aerial ladder. Obermeier says employees of Dollar General were in the building, but when the fire was discovered, they left the building immediately. He says the State Fire Marshal was contacted last night to investigate the cause.

Obermeier says the fire was initially reported as being in the storage room in the back, but by the time firefighters arrived, the fire was all the way to the front of the building. No one was injured. Obermeier says he doesn’t know how much damage was done, but he’s sure there was substantial damage to the merchandise.