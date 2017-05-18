class="post-template-default single single-post postid-236783 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Aurora man charged with 5 counts of child porn production | KRVN Radio

Aurora man charged with 5 counts of child porn production

BY Associated Press | May 18, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Aurora man charged with 5 counts of child porn production

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) _ A 41-year-old Aurora man has been accused of child porn manufacture in Custer County.

Court records say Ross Carstensen is charged with five counts of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct. Carstensen’s attorney, Clarence Mock III, said Thursday that Carstensen will plead not guilty because he was engaged in “legal, consensual adult activity.”

Earlier this month a Hamilton County sexual assault charge against Carstensen was dismissed. The records say that information from that case led investigators to the girl involved in the porn case.

She told investigators she’d exchanged messages with a man she knew as Brandon Thompson on Facebook but who investigators say was Carstensen. The records say he persuaded her to send him sexually explicit photos between March 1, 2015, and April 30, 2015, when she was 17.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments