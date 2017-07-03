Aurora man identified in fatal semi vs motorcycle I-80 crash

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-245765 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY News | July 3, 2017
RRN/Fatal accident scene on I-80 east of York.

YORK – An Aurora man is dead after a motorcycle/semi accident Monday morning east of York on Interstate 80. York County Sheriff Dale Radcliffe says they were dispatched to mile marker 355 in the eastbound lanes shortly before 9:20 a.m…

The deceased motorcyclist was identified as 51-year-old David Bergmann of Aurora. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was identified as 49-year-old Gurjit Singh of California. Singh was uninjured. No citations were issued. The interstate was reduced to one lane for several hours as authorities conducted their investigation.

The Nebraska State Patrol and the York Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.

Five motorcyclists have been killed on Nebraska roadways within the last three days. Four were killed on Highway 26 south of Lake McConaughy around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

