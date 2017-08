YORK, Neb. – The York County Board of Commissioners has approved the appointment of Aurora native, Christopher Johnson, as the new York County Attorney.

Johnson will fill the remainder of former York County Attorney, Candace Bottorf’s, term until January of 2019. Johnson is currently an attorney at Svehla Law Offices, where he currently practices: Criminal Law, Juvenile Law, Family Law, Civil Litigation and Guardian Ad Litem.

He will be sworn in and begin his new position on August 21.