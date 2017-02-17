Aurora Police seeking two suspects, school on lockdown

UPDATE: From Hamilton County EMA- Aurora schools are releasing students to parents. No town or country buses.

Aurora Public Schools are on lockdown. The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency has tweeted that Aurora Police are looking for 2 suspects in west area of Aurora. One is described as a heavy-set male with red hair, facial hair and no shirt. The second suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male. They are asking residents to lock their doors. No information was available on the suspect’s alleged crime.