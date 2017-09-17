class="post-template-default single single-post postid-260253 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | September 17, 2017
Authorities: 93-year-old man in coma following Lincoln fire

LINCOLN, Neb. – Authorities say a 93-year-old man pulled from a Lincoln house fire earlier this week remains in critical condition at a hospital Friday.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Pierre Pettinger remains in a coma.

Police say he was found in a first-floor room after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, after firefighters had been called to the house for a fire. Pettinger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another person also was in the home at the time of the fire and suffered less serious injuries.

Fire Investigator Damon Robbins says a power strip overheated and items on top of it caught fire. He says smoke and heat damage will likely render the two-story house a total loss.

Robbins says the home’s only smoke detector wasn’t working.

