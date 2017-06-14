Authorities charge mom of kids locked out in 91-degree heat

HASTINGS, Neb. – Authorities have charged the mother of two children who were locked out of their south-central Nebraska home in 91-degree heat.

Online court records say 28-year-old Kirsten Tunender was charged in an arrest warrant issued Tuesday with two counts of felony intentional child abuse. Adams County Jail records say she’s bonded out already. A home phone listing for her couldn’t be found. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could be contacted to comment for her.

The 2- and 8-year-old children were taken into state custody Sunday after they were spotted trying to get into their Hastings home. When officers knocked on the residence doors, no one answered. Police said the children seemed OK and didn’t need medical attention.