Authorities cleared of wrongdoing in murder suspect’s death

BY Associated Press | October 3, 2017
SCHUYLER, Neb. – A grand jury has cleared law enforcement officers of any wrongdoing in the June 30 death of a Nebraska murder suspect.

The Columbus Telegram reports that a Colfax County grand jury deliberated for just a few minutes Friday before deciding no criminal charges would be filed in the incident.

Jurors found that 55-year-old Fidelgarin Valdez died of self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head inside his Schuyler apartment.

Law enforcement officers were serving an arrest warrant for Valdez when the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. on June 30. Valdez was wanted in connection with a June 27 homicide at the Schuyler Inn. Authorities say 33-year-old Janner Ramon Torres Diaz died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities say testing showed that the same gun was used in both shootings.

