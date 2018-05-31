class="post-template-default single single-post postid-314402 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Authorities fear collapse by blast-damaged grain elevator | KRVN Radio

Authorities fear collapse by blast-damaged grain elevator

BY Associated Press | May 31, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Authorities fear collapse by blast-damaged grain elevator
Courtesy

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have not let people who live nearest a northeast Nebraska grain elevator damaged in an explosion return to their homes, fearing the structure could collapse at any moment.

Tuesday’s blast blew a gaping hole into the Anderson Farms elevator in South Sioux City, injuring two people.

City Police Chief Ed Mahon told the Sioux City Journal that the structural integrity of the 230-foot tower is uncertain. Officials hope to tear down the elevator in a controlled fashion before it falls on its own.

The evacuation zone has been reduced, so some people have gone back to their homes. Large steel cargo containers will be placed along streets to help protect homes from debris if the tower were to collapse.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments