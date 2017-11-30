class="post-template-default single single-post postid-275255 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"
(VIDEO) Authorities find 2 people sought in woman’s disappearance

BY Associated Press | November 30, 2017
Courtesy/ Sydney Loofe.

LINCOLN, Neb.  —  The FBI says investigators are talking to two people of interest in the disappearance of a 24-year-old Lincoln woman.

The FBI’s Randy Thysse  said at a Lincoln news conference Thursday that the public’s help was still needed to find Sydney Loofe, who was reported missing Nov. 16. Family and friends have said she went on a date the night before with someone she met online. Police say she was last seen in Wilber,  40 miles  southwest of Lincoln.

Authorities have called the disappearance “concerning.”
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister  says 51-year-old Aubrey Trail and 23-year-old Bailey Boswell were arrested on unrelated warrants.

Court records don’t list attorneys for them. Bliemeister says the two had reported contact with Loofe.  The authorities didn’t say where Trail and Bosewell were arrested.

 

Video from Thursday November 30, 2017 press conference:

 

George Loofe, Sydney’s Father Asks for the Public’s Help

FBI Special Agent in Charge, Randall Thysse

 

