Authorities ID men believed to have drowned while fishing

Guide Rock, Neb. — Authorities have released the names of two men believed to have drowned near a dam on the Republican River in southern Nebraska.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Department identified the men Tuesday as 27-year-old Omar Cruz, of Grand Island, and 29-year-old Cody Reutter, of Blue Hill.

The department says the two were fishing Friday at the Guide Rock Diversion Dam when they were pulled underwater by an undertow. A third man was rescued and taken to a hospital. Webster County

Sheriff Troy Schmitz says the strong current is the result of water being released into the river in Harlan.

One of the bodies was found near the dam Sunday. The other was recovered Monday afternoon, about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) east of the dam.