YANKTON, S.D. (AP) _ Authorities have identified a Nebraska man who died in a motorcycle crash in southeastern South Dakota’s Yankton County.



The Highway Patrol says 60-year-old Joseph Pinkelman, of Crofton, Nebraska, tried to pass a vehicle and collided with an oncoming car on U.S. Highway 81. The crash happened mid-day Saturday north of the city of Yankton.

Pinkelman was thrown from his motorcycle and died at the scene. The driver of the car wasn’t hurt.