BY Associated Press | June 28, 2019
Authorities ID northeast Nebraska crash victims

Meadow Grove, Neb. — Authorities have released the names of a woman who was killed and a man who was injured when their vehicles collided on a highway bridge in northeast Nebraska.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Thursday on the U.S. Highway 275 bridge on the west end of Meadow Grove, a village of about 300 that sits 17 miles west of Norfolk.

Investigators say a pickup truck driven by 86-year-old Delbert Heithoff, of Elgin, crossed the center line and collided with a minivan driven by 63-year-old Dixie Hood, of Meadow Grove. She died at the scene. Heithoff was taken to a hospital.

