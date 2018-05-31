class="post-template-default single single-post postid-314475 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | May 31, 2018
Authorities ID trucker killed in Nebraska I-80 collision
Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol

BEAVER CROSSING, Neb. – Authorities have released the name of a truck driver killed after his truck struck another semitrailer on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday near the Beaver Crossing interchange in Seward County. The Nebraska State Patrol says the truck was pulling a vehicle hauler east when it struck a sport utility vehicle from behind, ran across the median and struck the westbound semitrailer.

Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol

The Nebraska State Patrol identified the driver hauling the vehicles as 30-year-old Mitchell Quandt, who lived in Yutan. The other trucker was taken to a York hospital. He’s been identified as 73-year-old Claudio Maurelia, of Inverness, Illinois. The SUV occupants weren’t hurt.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
