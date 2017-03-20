class="post-template-default single single-post postid-223093 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Authorities ID victims of highway crash near Richland | KRVN Radio

Authorities ID victims of highway crash near Richland

BY Associated Press | March 20, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Authorities ID victims of highway crash near Richland

RICHLAND, Neb. – Colfax County authorities have released the names of a woman who was fatally injured and a man who was hurt in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 30 near Richland.

A sheriff’s deputy discovered a wrecked sport utility vehicle around 2:15 a.m. Saturday just east of the Richland exit. Both occupants were taken to a local hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. She’s been identified as 37-year-old Amy Mindrup, who lived in Columbus.

The man was later flown to a Lincoln hospital. He’s been identified as
41-year-old Angel Velazquez, of Columbus.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments