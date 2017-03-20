Authorities ID victims of highway crash near Richland

RICHLAND, Neb. – Colfax County authorities have released the names of a woman who was fatally injured and a man who was hurt in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 30 near Richland.

A sheriff’s deputy discovered a wrecked sport utility vehicle around 2:15 a.m. Saturday just east of the Richland exit. Both occupants were taken to a local hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. She’s been identified as 37-year-old Amy Mindrup, who lived in Columbus.

The man was later flown to a Lincoln hospital. He’s been identified as

41-year-old Angel Velazquez, of Columbus.