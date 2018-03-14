Authorities ID woman killed in Nebraska Panhandle crash

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have released the name of a driver killed in a crash on a Scotts Bluff County road in the Nebraska Panhandle.

The crash occurred a little before 5 p.m. Monday, about 3 miles west of Lake Minatare. Witnesses say the vehicle was moving below the speed limit before turning slowly across the center line and into a roadside ditch, where it rolled onto its top.

Sheriff Mark Overman identified the woman Tuesday as 78-year-old Jean Roebuck, who lived in rural Minatare. He said in a news release that an autopsy showed she died of crash injuries, although it’s possible a medical issue caused her to lose control of her vehicle.