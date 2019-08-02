class="post-template-default single single-post postid-399370 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press -- Hall County Sheriff's Office Facebook page | August 2, 2019
Authorities identify victim in fatal crash in Hall County
RRN/Traffic stalled as Hall County Sheriff's Office with mutual aid from Nebraska State Patrol and multiple agencies work at the scene of a fatality SUV-Semi collision west of the Wood River exit. Photo credit to Beth Rogers.

Wood River, Neb. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal crash as 33 year old Renee Kersting of Sumner, Nebraska.

The  crash occurred when a  sport utility vehicle rammed into the back of a semitrailer on Interstate 80 around 4 p.m. Thursday, about 4 miles west of the Wood River exit.

Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad says the semi had stopped in the eastbound lanes because of construction.

Kersting was traveling in the SUV.   Three juveniles were transported to the hospital.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
