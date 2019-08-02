Authorities identify victim in fatal crash in Hall County

Wood River, Neb. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal crash as 33 year old Renee Kersting of Sumner, Nebraska.

The crash occurred when a sport utility vehicle rammed into the back of a semitrailer on Interstate 80 around 4 p.m. Thursday, about 4 miles west of the Wood River exit.

Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad says the semi had stopped in the eastbound lanes because of construction.

Kersting was traveling in the SUV. Three juveniles were transported to the hospital.