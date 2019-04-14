Authorities investigate Palm Sunday officer-involved shooting inside Rushville church

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting inside a Rushville church Sunday morning.

According to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church priest Father Joseph K. Joseph, the incident took place about 11 a.m. during Palm Sunday mass. Father Joseph tells KNEB News one man had burst into the church sanctuary followed by law enforcement officers, and he heard multiple shots fired. Father Joseph says parishioners had indicated the man had a knife in his hand, although the Father did not see it himself.

The Nebraska State Patrol says earlier in the day, Deputies responded to a home in Rushville and found a victim with a broken arm. A short time later, 32-year- old suspect Clarence Leading Fighter was found at the church and, “an incident occurred in which the suspect was shot by a Sheridan County Sheriff’s Deputy.”

NSP spokesman Cody Thomas says Leading Fighter died from the injuries he sustained.

Father Joseph says none of the parishioners were injured.

The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office has requested that NSP investigate the shooting. Initial investigation indicates the deputy used deadly force to protect himself and the parishioners from potential serious harm. Nebraska State Law requires a grand jury to convene as well.

This is a developing story, and will be updated when more details are available.