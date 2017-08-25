class="post-template-default single single-post postid-255880 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Authorities investigating death of Nebraska inmate

BY Associated Press | August 25, 2017
Tecumseh, Ne.  — Authorities are investigating the death of a 57-year-old man who’d been serving murder and other sentences at a state prison in southeast Nebraska.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Ronald Fort died around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson County Hospital in Tecumseh.

Officials say Fort was in his Tecumseh prison cell when a medical incident occurred, so he was taken to the hospital.

The department says Fort had been serving a combined sentence of nearly 32 years for convictions on second-degree murder, manslaughter and a weapons crime.

Under state law, a grand jury conducts an investigation whenever anyone dies in custody or while being arrested.

