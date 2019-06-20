Authorities release name of 4 teens who died in crash

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. – Authorities have released the names of four teenage girls who died Monday night when their car crashed off a rural road near Omaha.

The girls who were killed and one who survived were together in a car that crashed about 3 miles west of Springfield, a small community in Sarpy County south of Omaha.

The Sarpy County sheriff’s office on Thursday identified the girls who died as Abigail Barth, Kloe Odermatt and Addisyn Pfeifer, all age 16, and Alexandria Minardi, age 15. The sheriff’s office says 15-year-old Roan Brandon survived and is being treated at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office says their vehicle left the roadway, struck a guardrail and ended up in a ravine.

The sheriff’s office says the car was in flames when deputies arrived.