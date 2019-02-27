Authorities release name of Interstate 80 crash victim

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-368714 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | February 27, 2019
Greenwood, Neb. —  Authorities have released the name of a Lincoln resident who was killed when his car crashed on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol identified him as 24-year-old Travis Egan.
The patrol says Egan was driving west Monday morning when his car crossed the median near the Greenwood exit and rolled.

He was thrown from the car and struck by an eastbound sport utility vehicle.  Egan was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol says the SUV driver wasn’t injured.

An 11-mile  stretch of the interstate was closed for about four hours from the Waverly exit east to the Greenwood exit.

