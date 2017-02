GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Authorities have released the name of an 81-year-old man who was killed in a traffic accident on the north side of Grand Island.

On Thursday the Grand Island Police Department identified the man as Jack O’Hara, who lived in Grand Island.

The accident was reported a little after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the northbound pickup went out of control on U.S. Highway 281, ran into a ditch and then struck two traffic signal poles.